An unlicensed driver reversed and smashed into another vehicle after panicking when he saw police, a court heard.

Sean Daw pleaded guilty to driving without insurance or a licence, possession of cannabis and driving without due care and attention.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that the Linthwaite man was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder following an attack where part of his ear was bitten off.

The Huddersfield court was told that the string of offences occurred on August 5.

Police on duty in Bankwell Road, Milnsbridge, when they became aware of a silver Volkswagen Golf being driven by Daw without insurance.

Matt Boxall, prosecuting, said: “They followed the car and when it stopped in traffic pulled up alongside it.

“The individual reversed backwards at speed, before hitting another car and coming to a halt.

‘The defendant then made off on foot but was detained a short distance away.”

Daw had an expired driving licence and no insurance.

Police searched his vehicle and discovered two bags of cannabis in the driver’s side pocket.

Daw, of Causeway Side, admitted panicking when he saw the officers and that the drugs were for his own personal use.

The 27-year-old appeared before magistrates in custody.

They were told that he had a previous conviction for driving without a licence or insurance from October 2012.

Then in March this year he received a 12-month suspended sentence at Bradford Crown Court for two proceeds of crime offences.

The new offences put him in breach of this suspended sentence.

Jonathan Slawinski, mitigating, told magistrates that his client suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.

This was following a wounding incident in which he was stabbed in the face and had part of his ear bitten off.

Magistrates committed Daw for sentencing to Leeds Crown Court on October 17 when the suspended jail term will likely be activated.