Schools have disputed union fears about huge funding cuts.

Figures published by six trade unions predicted all but one Kirklees school would suffer budget slashes.

The projections – jointly published by the NUT, ATL, Unite, Unison, GMB and NAHT – have sparked concern of job cuts among teachers in Huddersfield.

But school leaders have questioned the projected cuts with one headteacher saying they are “90% out”.

Unions have stood by their calculations saying they include other considerations, including inflation and cuts to other education grants.

However, their figures are as much as ten times higher than many schools believe the reality will be.

North Huddersfield Trust said it would be £68,000 down in 2019/20 but the unions say it will be £524,000 worse off.

Salendine Nook Academy Trust said it would have £89,000 less next year if the formula was implemented - no where near union figures predicting a massive £728,000 reduction by 2019/20.

And Farnley Tyas First School told the Examiner it would be losing £7,000, not the £53,000 predicted by the unions.

Headteacher at North Huddersfield Trust, Laurence Wilson, said he was confident his school would be okay.

“We’re not going to take much of a hit,” he said.

“We’re a growing school and we’ve got a financial plan where nobody will be leaving.

“We’ll be recruiting more staff as we’re getting about 50 more pupils each year.”

Claire Minogue, head teacher at Farnley Tyas First School, also disputed the effect of the government cuts.

She said: “Obviously cuts are a worry but we’re in a better position than most as we’re now in a federation with Thurstonland and Denby.

“We feel quite positive about our finances at the moment.

“The school is not going to suddenly have to lose teachers.

“The rules say we’re not allowed to be more than 1.5% worse off than the year before.

“So there may be some gradual decline in funding but we’re managing it by economies of scale through the federation.

“We now only have one head instead of three and one governing body. And we can share resources in other areas.”

NUT General Secretary, Kevin Courtney, said: “The NUT stands by its figures.

“They are based on official Department for Education data, taking into account pupil projections, school costs as calculated by the National Audit Office and the newly proposed ‘fair funding’ formula.

“Our projections of £3bn losses nationwide are consistent with predictions made by the National Audit Office.”

The Department of Education is still in consultation with schools with a decision expected during the Chancellor’s budget in March.

The NUT has published its methodology online at www.schoolcuts.org.uk/#/method