After losing their much-loved dog Zed a couple looked for somewhere to cremate him.

But after facing an 18 mile journey David and Pauline Aris stumbled upon a business opportunity and have now opened a pet crematorium right here in Kirklees.

The couple, of Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, launched Pet Cremation Services Mirfield www.pcsmirfield.com and can cremate any pet from a goldfish to a 50 kilo animal.

Mr Aris, a retired engineer, said: “It was January 12 2016 we lost one of our well-loved dogs Zed. We wanted to have him cremated and have his ashes returned to us, but the nearest place we could find that offers an individual cremation service was near Hebden Bridge.”

They purchased a cremator and have a new office to meet with upset pet-lovers.

Instead of a vet holding animals for group cremation, they offer individual cremation and pet owner’s get their own pets ashes back.

Mr Aris added: “We can cremate anything from a goldfish to a 50 kilo dog.”

It’s a nice tribute to Zed, whose ashes are on show in the new business which will largely be run by Mrs Aris, who also has three Alsatian dogs Q, 7 and Kes.

Costs for cremation start at £40 with a sliding scale based on weight up to £220 and includes a scatter tube or pouch.