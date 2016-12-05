Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Social workers have been complaining about poor standards at Kirklees Council for TWO years but nothing was done, it is claimed.

Trade union Unison has attacked management competence at the embattled children’s services department following the damning verdict of Ofsted.

And it has claimed Kirklees will spend in excess of £5m on agency staff in children’s social work. The watchdog gave the council’s children’s services the lowest rating of ‘Inadequate’, prompting the Government to intervene.

The Kirklees branch of Unison has now launched a stinging attack on senior staff, including former director Alison O’Sullivan, who is believed to have earned in excess of £120,000 a year.

Mrs O’Sullivan and her deputy director Paul Johnson both retired last April.

Unison says it raised the same issues as Ofsted two years ago including: poor management, poor supervision, high staff turnover, reliance on agency staff and poor electronic recording systems.

Branch secretary Paul Holmes said staff were not to blame and claimed Mrs O’Sullivan was paid £20,000 above her grade for seven years to prevent her from leaving.

Kirklees Council has said she was paid the “going rate” but has not confirmed her exact salary.

Mr Holmes said: “The staff are not to blame. They are understaffed, overworked, working with poor equipment, lacking adequate management, lacking training, bullied, harassed and left out to dry.”

He revealed staff had balloted for industrial action five times in the past six months over the lack of action on the key points.

“Nothing in the report comes as a shock to our members,” said Mr Holmes.

Children’s services in the borough is now at threat of being outsourced if the Government’s troubleshooter, Eleanor Brazil, decides the department is incapable of improving enough under current management.

Mrs Brazil, who has a decade of experience of being parachuted in to fix failing council departments, including the tragic Baby P scandal, will begin her three month probe into the department next week.

Clr Erin Hill, Cabinet member for families and child protection, said: “I absolutely respect and support the right of trade unions to defend their members, and I welcome Unison’s commitment to keeping politics out of this and acting for the good of our staff.

“From day one I have been clear that supporting social workers is key if we are to do right by children in our care.

“We have introduced a raft of measures to improve already, but my message to staff and to Unison is this: we want to support you, and my door is always open to talk about how we can get that right.”