Unison is urging Colne Valley MP Jason McCartney to ask Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt for more cash to keep Huddersfield’s A&E open.

The union, which represents health workers, has urged the MP to “put his money where his mouth is” and intervene in plans to centralise emergency care in Halifax.

It urged the Tory MP, whose constituency includes Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, to hold urgent talks with Mr Hunt.

Unison regional organiser Natalie Ratcliffe said: “We think the MP should now put his money where his mouth is and intervene with his own Government for them to wipe out the debt caused by PFI contracts and save this vital health service for Huddersfield.”

Mr McCartney said he had met Mr Hunt and other ministers and would continue to do so to discuss the issue.

The MP added: “I am speaking regularly to ministers.

“I am keeping senior figures within the HRI campaign up-to-date about what I am doing.”

He added: “This Unison press release shows that we need to take the party politics out of the issue and I have been calling across the Commons for a Royal Commission into funding for the NHS.

“We need to stop the NHS being used as a party political football and focus on patients.”