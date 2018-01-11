Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

They gathered to pay their respects and remember a teenager who meant so much to them.

Tonight’s poignant vigil for 15-year-old Katelyn Dawson brought hundreds of people to the spot on Wakefield Road, Moldgreen, where she lost her life so tragically yesterday morning.

The vigil was organised by Eunique Dickensen who said: “I am truly heartbroken as are many of the people who are here. Katelyn was precious to many of us and she will always be missed. She was very outgoing - just the best person.”

Eunique has set up a Gofundme page to help pay for Katelyn’s funeral.

The initial target was £1,000 but by last night it was very close to doubling that.

Many people at the vigil were in tears.

Diane Ryan lives nearby and attended as her grandson Bradley Eastwood knew Katelyn.

“It’s just so tragic,” she said. “It’s just too sad for a young girl to leave home to go to school and for this to happen. I can’t imagine how her parents must be feeling.”

Police closed off one of the lanes on Wakefield Road to keep the crowd safe. It was estimated that around 300 people were there.

(Image: ugc)

Many brought balloons which they let into the night sky and there were several waves of applause through the crowd as people remembered Katelyn.

A friend of Katelyn’s, Siana Clavin, said: “She was the most bubbly and fun person I’ve ever met. Katelyn was so gorgeous and it’s so sad she’s not here any more. She was just so grateful for everything she had in life.”