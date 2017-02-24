Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Does the cure for cancer lie in a laboratory in Huddersfield?

Researchers at the University of Huddersfield have developed and patented a treatment which destroys cancer cells – but leaves healthy cells unharmed.

The technique involves a molecule, CD40, and was discovered by Dr Nik Georgopoulos.

(Photo: University of Huddersfield)

Made of a protein named Cluster of Differentiation 40 (CD40) the molecule has astounded scientists at its ability to kill tumour cells.

Dr Georgopoulos has been developing the treatment since he graduated from university nearly 16 years ago, after moving from Athens, Greece.

He claims there are a range of similar molecules which can kill tumour cells, but says “this one is special” as it doesn’t kill healthy cells.

The molecule works by blocking the production of by-products that cancer cells generate to protect themselves when they quickly multiply.

A paper outlining the research is released today, Friday, and treatment trials could start as early as the end of the year.

(Photo: University of Huddersfield)

Dr Georgopoulos said: “We knew this CD40 molecule seemed to be very good at killing tumour cells. If we understand what it does and what’s so special about it, we can design our own way to kill tumours.

“We have now identified exactly why this molecule can kill tumour cells and why it leaves normal cells unaffected.”