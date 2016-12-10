Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The University of Huddersfield has come top of all the universities in the UK for the best qualified staff.

According to new figures released by the Higher Education Funding Council for England (HEFEC) the university leads the field with more than 90% of its academics holding a teaching qualification and the second place institution came in with 84%.

The HEFCE has analysed three years of data on teaching qualifications collected by the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA).

Figures on teaching standards are of vital importance because the new Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) which is being introduced by the Government in 2017. It will play a major part in determining funding levels and student recruitment.

The University of Huddersfield has made a major commitment to high teaching standards. In addition to the excellent record regarding teaching qualifications, all full-time, permanent lecturers have doctorates or are enrolled on doctoral programmes.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Professor Tim Thornton, said: “Everyone at Huddersfield puts the experience of our students at the heart of their work. I am delighted that these figures confirm the University of Huddersfield’s position as sector’s leader in our commitment to high quality teaching and learning.”