An unlicensed driver sped away from police when they challenged him at a retail park.

David Clayton, 36, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody.

He pleaded guilty to charges of driving otherwise than in accordance with licence, using a vehicle without insurance and failing to stop when required by a police constable.

The offences occurred at Birstall Shopping Park on October 24.

Shamaila Qureshi, prosecuting, told magistrates that on that date police attended as they were looking for a stolen car.

She said: “They approached his vehicle, told him to turn the engine off and stay put.

“The defendant drove off at speed, manoeuvring around the police vehicle parked in front of him.

“He was detained after a short pursuit.”

Checks on the Police National Computer revealed that Clayton, of Middleton Road in Leeds, had no licence or insurance.

He claimed that he was driving around looking for scrap.

Magistrates fined him £180 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

His licence will be endorsed with eight penalty points.