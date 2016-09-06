FIXBY

A garden bench was used by burglars to smash a kitchen window and steal property from a home on Dorchester Road. Burglars broke into the house at about 4pm on August 28, searched the building and left with electrical items, jewellery and the keys to the house.

Screws from the side panel of a shed on Lightridge Road were removed on August 24 by burglars in a failed attempt to gain access at 6pm.

FARTOWN

The ground-floor window of a property on Dewhurst Road was smashed on August 24 at 8pm.

Burglars entered a home on The Grove and made an untidy search on August 26. It is not known if anything was stolen in the raid at 1.37pm.

Fencing was damaged at Abbey Road at 11pm on August 28.

The window of a rear door was broken by burglars in a failed attempt to enter a property in Bradley Boulevard at midnight on August 29.

MARSH An unlocked Audi A4 was targeted by thieves as it was parked on Clifton Road and a laptop computer, camera and a number of gifts stolen. Damage was caused to the glove compartment.

A locked Fiat Punto left on the driveway of a property on Westbourne Road was broken into by unknown means and a rucksack, cash and satnav taken.

Burglars attempted to enter a garage on Adelphi Road on August 27 at 7pm. No entry was gained and the suspects fled unseen.

A window was smashed on a property on Saunders Close at 2am on August 29.

BIRKBY

Burglars were thwarted by an alarm which sounded as they attempted to break into a property on Hops Drive, Birkby, via the ground-floor kitchen window on August 27 at about 6.30pm. They fled empty handed.

Burglars searched an unlocked garage and the vehicle inside inside it on August 25. Nothing was stolen from the vehicle or garage on Oakfield Road in the 6pm raid.

PADDOCK

A rear UPVC door and a front glass window was targeted by burglars in a raid on a home in Church Street on August 26. They entered the premises via an unknown point of entry and made an untidy search of all the rooms.

OAKES

A Vauxhall Vivaro van and power tools in the back were stolen as the vehicle was parked on Lindley Moor Road at about 8.30pm on August 26.

Criminals scratched the driver’s side of a VW Polo parked on Wellington Street at 9pm on August 24.

A cyclist snatched an iPhone 6 from a Renault Clio as it was parked on Willwood Avenue with the window open. The thief reached in and took the phone from the passenger seat at 1.35pm on August 26.

Burglars smashed the ground-floor of a derelict building on Wellington Street to gain entry at 4.30pm on August 26. Nothing was stolen.

BIRCHENCLIFFE

Front and rear number plates on a Vauxhall Astra parked on Yew Tree Road were stolen at about 9pm on August 28.

The keys to a Vauxhall Astra parked on the drive of a property on Yew Tree Road were stolen by burglars at 11.30pm on August 28 after they snapped the Euro profile lock on the front door of the property. A satnav, bedding and other items were stolen from inside the vehicle.

SALENDINE NOOK

Burglars made off with a Skoda Octavia and a digital camera and bag, child’s scooter and machine tools, as the car was parked on Deer Croft Avenue on August 28. The criminals obtained keys to the vehicle by smashing the glass panel at the side of the front door of the victim’s home, reaching in taking them from the lock.

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.