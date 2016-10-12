Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Unlucky 13 for Colne Valley commuters with roadworks planned for main road until January

Manchester Road works set to last until January

Manchester Road, Linthwaite where 13 weeks of roadworks will take place
Manchester Road, Linthwaite where 13 weeks of roadworks will take place

It’s unlucky 13 for Colne Valley commuters.

Gas works will take place on Manchester Road in the centre of Linthwaite, and they are expected to begin on Monday, October 17 and due to last 13 weeks.

But it’s not yet known if there will be temporary traffic lights or diversions in place.

North of England gas distributor Northern Gas Networks (NGN) who are carrying out the work, say a ‘network analysis’ is currently taking place which will reveal how motorists will be affected.

A spokeswoman for NGN said: “We are replacing old cast iron gas mains, around 800-900m of pipes, with modern plastic pipes.

Gas repair works, Wakefield Road, Moldgreen
Gas repair works, Wakefield Road, Moldgreen

“It’s going to be a 13-week programme and we have a start date of October 17. We are currently carrying out a network analysis to understand the traffic management needed to undertake the work safely.

“We expect to announce more on this shortly.”

Asked why with less than a week to go details about traffic management had not yet been resolved, she said there may have been “technical and access issues” on the road.

It comes as roadworks on Chapel Hill at the junction of Huddersfield Ring Ring Road caused delays for commuters at rush hour on Monday.

Kirklees Council was preparing the road ahead of a planned evening of works.

They are doing work to the traffic lights on the outbound carriageway at Chapel Hill which meant a lane had to be closed to protect the workforce in the road.

The works were said to be taking place between 8pm and 11.30pm and were planned for Tuesday only.

A major 25-week gas mains replacement programme caused long delays for motorists in Wakefield Road between Dalton and Waterloo this summer.

Today's top stories

Why wasn't council driver fined? Obituary: Landlord Ron Crabtree Huddersfield's most intimate eatery? Batley by-election fake leaflet scandal
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Moldgreen roadworks update: Which roads will be closed and when?

Motorists face further disruption as a 12-week gas pipe replacement project at Moldgreen moves on to a new phase

Related Tags

Organisations
Kirklees Council
Places
Dalton
Huddersfield
Waterloo
Linthwaite

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

Huddersfield's pub history
  1. Ask Examiner
    Ask Examiner: Which is Huddersfield's oldest public house?
  2. Thongsbridge
    Tributes paid to Thongsbridge motorbike crash victim
  3. Huddersfield
    True or false? 12 speed camera myths busted
  4. West Yorkshire Police
    Vandals spray paint police Land Rover SILVER
  5. Kirklees Magistrates Court
    Mia-Lea Martin BIT her boyfriend when he refused to move out of her way

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent