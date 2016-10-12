Unlucky 13 for Colne Valley commuters with roadworks planned for main road until January

Manchester Road, Linthwaite where 13 weeks of roadworks will take place

It’s unlucky 13 for Colne Valley commuters.

Gas works will take place on Manchester Road in the centre of Linthwaite, and they are expected to begin on Monday, October 17 and due to last 13 weeks.

But it’s not yet known if there will be temporary traffic lights or diversions in place.

North of England gas distributor Northern Gas Networks (NGN) who are carrying out the work, say a ‘network analysis’ is currently taking place which will reveal how motorists will be affected.

A spokeswoman for NGN said: “We are replacing old cast iron gas mains, around 800-900m of pipes, with modern plastic pipes.

Gas repair works, Wakefield Road, Moldgreen

“It’s going to be a 13-week programme and we have a start date of October 17. We are currently carrying out a network analysis to understand the traffic management needed to undertake the work safely.

“We expect to announce more on this shortly.”

Asked why with less than a week to go details about traffic management had not yet been resolved, she said there may have been “technical and access issues” on the road.

It comes as roadworks on Chapel Hill at the junction of Huddersfield Ring Ring Road caused delays for commuters at rush hour on Monday.

Kirklees Council was preparing the road ahead of a planned evening of works.

They are doing work to the traffic lights on the outbound carriageway at Chapel Hill which meant a lane had to be closed to protect the workforce in the road.

The works were said to be taking place between 8pm and 11.30pm and were planned for Tuesday only.

A major 25-week gas mains replacement programme caused long delays for motorists in Wakefield Road between Dalton and Waterloo this summer.