A burglar who used a forklift truck to steal a van from a mill complex was caught by a tracker – belonging to his own mum.

The owner of the vehicle then continued the chase of Peter Schofield using his own tracking device to follow the 21-year-old as he drove dangerously, crashing into a wall and narrowly avoiding parked cars.

Police were able to corner him outside a Dewsbury address where he was standing beside the stolen van drinking a cup of tea.

Schofield was jailed for a year as Kirklees Magistrates' Court in Huddersfield heard that the incident on Friday, March 24, happened while he was subject to a suspended prison term.

Schofield, of Moorside Road in Dewsbury Moor, pleaded guilty to offences of burglary, aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving and using a vehicle without a licence or insurance.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said that Schofield borrowed his mum’s mobile phone before leaving her address at 7pm.

He told magistrates: “She has an app on her phone and can track that.

“He was in the Batley Carr area, driving past Brooklands nightclub on Bradford Road.”

Mr Wills explained that Schofield’s family followed the tracker to Hi-Q Beds at the Alexandra Mills complex where a commotion was heard.

Schofield and another man still wanted by police smashed a window to enter and take a safe and keys to a Mercedes work van.

Mr Wills said: “The defendant was seen on CCTV trying to get the van out of the complex but the gates were locked.

“He used a forklift truck and rammed the gates, forcing them open.”

Schofield’s family knew the owner of the attacked premises and called him.

He was then able to activate the tracker he had attached to the van.

The van headed onto Howard Street in Batley where it mounted the kerb and drove around the owner’s vehicle as he tried to stop him in his own car.

The van narrowly missed some parked cars before colliding with a wall on Low Road in Dewsbury.

It also veered onto the wrong side of the road with headlights off despite it being dark.

Mr Wills said: “Officers attended at Beckett Walk in Dewsbury Moor where the defendant was now outside the van, drinking a cup of tea.

“The keys to the van were inside his jacket and he said: ‘You’ve got me on handling but not burglary’.”

The incident happened when Schofield was on a 22-week suspended sentence imposed for a non-dwelling burglary.

His solicitor described the offences as unsophisticated and said that others had led him down the wrong path.

Magistrates activated the suspended sentence and added a further 32 weeks for the new set of offences, totalling 54 weeks in custody.

Schofield was banned from driving for 24 months and cannot get his licence back until he takes an extended retest.