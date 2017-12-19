Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Around 30 teenagers were ‘involved’ in a fight which ended in two 16-year-olds being stabbed in Newsome.

The shocking incident broke out at around 6pm in Church Lane on Sunday night when youths reportedly armed themselves with knives and machetes.

Two boys suffered knife wounds. One of the injured boys remains stable in hospital and the other has since been released. Police are investigating the incident and a 16-year-old boy has been arrested.

Due to the number of young people involved, Newsome High School has issued a statement to reassure parents and offer counselling to those who may be traumatised by what has happened.

Headteacher Mr Dean Watkin wrote: “On Sunday evening, a disturbance occurred on Church Lane in Newsome involving approximately 30 young people.

“This naturally affects our school community and I write to assure parents that we are putting appropriate provision in place to support our students.

“West Yorkshire Police are conducting an investigation into the matter and have asked us to support them in their enquiries.

“Our Pastoral Team have done a brilliant job of supporting students that have been affected by this incident and we are working closely with the police to ensure that this is dealt with swiftly and appropriately. Our students have also acted maturely in acknowledging that any incident of this nature is not accepted in society.”

The clash between the two teenagers is believed to have happened outside the Kirkwood Hospice charity shop on the corner of Ruth Street and Church Lane.

Traders have spoken of what happened and a woman from a nearby shop has given a dramatic account of how she and a female colleague helped a blood-soaked teenager who stumbled into their premises.

Traders have said gangs of up to 30 youths often hang around takeaways in the area.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference 13170588237.