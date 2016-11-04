Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Up to 3,000 people are expected to descend on one of Huddersfield’s biggest bonfire parties tonight (Fri).

Families will flock to the Huddersfield YMCA Bonfire and Fireworks Display at Laund Hill.

Gates open at 6pm and the first 200 children receive a free hotdog.

The first display is at 7.30pm with the Big Bang display at 9pm.

There will be fairground rides, food and drink and entertainment for all the family.

Admission costs £3.50 for adults and £2 for childen under the age of 12.

Proceeds from the event will go to the YMCA’s mini junior section’s football team.

Carrie France, a spokesman for the organisers, said: “We are expecting around 3,000 people to come along.”

The bonfire is tonight (Fri) and not Saturday as previously stated in the Examiner and online.