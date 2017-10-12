Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fed up worker appears to have taken a novel approach to handing in their resignation.

A white Mercedes was spotted outside Leeds railway station this morning covered in angry looking graffiti which looks like it's been done by someone with an axe to grind.

The car has been sprayed with the words 'worse boss ever', 'up yours I quit' and 'stick your job up ur a**e'.

Pictures of the vehicle have gone viral on Twitter - but some people are saying it could have been faked by a PR company.

Other people are comparing it to an episode of BBC comedy I'm Alan Partridge, where the cringeworthy radio host's car is vandalised with the words c*ck p*ss Partridge.

The car's apparently been spotted in different locations around the city - so it may well be a PR stunt!

Email lauren.ballinger@trinitymirror.com if you know who's behind it.