A man who fell from a platform into the path of a train at Huddersfield Railway Station is “stable” in hospital with serious injuries.

Police, firefighters, paramedics and an air ambulance were sent to St George’s Square yesterday (Tues) at around 6.20am.

Firefighters took 45 minutes to free the man, who is in his 50s. He had fallen onto the track from Platform 8 in to the path of an oncoming train.

The man was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary with head injuries and his condition was described as “critical.”

British Transport Police have now issued an update on the man’s condition.

A spokesman said: “The injured man is in a stable condition in hospital with serious injuries.”

A commuter, who was on the platform when it happened, said: “I was standing about 15 yards away but didn’t have a direct view of the incident so asked someone closer what had happened. The gent put half a foot over the platform edge just as the train was pulling in, then fell into the space between the train tracks and the platform wall.

“The driver braked very suddenly. I heard no screaming, no panic, it was a very eerie and disturbing incident.”

Network Rail closed the station and trains were suspended for around 40 minutes as the rescue was carried out.