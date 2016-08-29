UPDATE: Women taken to hospital after Flockton crash

Overturned car following crash on Barnsley Road at Flockton

Two women trapped in an overturned car in Barnsley Road, Flockton, have been released by firefighters.

West Yorkshire Fire Service said the accident took place at 3.52pm this afternoon 200m from The Sun Inn.

Fire engines from Skelmanthorpe and Huddersfield as well as the technical rescue unit from Cleckheaton attended the scene.

Huddersfield Fire Station Watch Commander, Andy Wooler, said: “The sun was quite bright today and I think it has temporarily blinded the driver who has clipped the high kerb and flipped the blue-coloured family type car over.

“We started removing doors, seats and windows and got both of the women out on longboards.

“They were then taken by ambulance to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.”

It’s not the first time there has been a serious accident on that stretch of road.

On January 22 this year the Examiner reported that two people had managed to scramble clear of their red Fiat Punto after it crashed and overturned.

Neither the 28-year-old driver or his 23-year-old female passenger were badly hurt.

A man was killed on the road in November 2014 after a smash on a bend near to Grange Moor. His Citroen ended up on its side in a field.