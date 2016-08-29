Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Rio Olympics 2016 Huddersfield weather Things To Do Huddersfield M62

UPDATE: Women taken to hospital after Flockton crash

Bright sunshine may have dazzled driver

Richard Daniels/Twitter Overturned car following crash on Barnsley Road at Flockton
Overturned car following crash on Barnsley Road at Flockton

Two women trapped in an overturned car in Barnsley Road, Flockton, have been released by firefighters.

West Yorkshire Fire Service said the accident took place at 3.52pm this afternoon 200m from The Sun Inn.

Fire engines from Skelmanthorpe and Huddersfield as well as the technical rescue unit from Cleckheaton attended the scene.

Huddersfield Fire Station Watch Commander, Andy Wooler, said: “The sun was quite bright today and I think it has temporarily blinded the driver who has clipped the high kerb and flipped the blue-coloured family type car over.

Crash at Flockton near Huddersfield
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

“We started removing doors, seats and windows and got both of the women out on longboards.

“They were then taken by ambulance to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.”

It’s not the first time there has been a serious accident on that stretch of road.

On January 22 this year the Examiner reported that two people had managed to scramble clear of their red Fiat Punto after it crashed and overturned.

Neither the 28-year-old driver or his 23-year-old female passenger were badly hurt.

A man was killed on the road in November 2014 after a smash on a bend near to Grange Moor. His Citroen ended up on its side in a field.

Recently Published

Pakistan and England cricket stars delight kids at Rose Hill Cricket Club fun day in Birkby

Zak Bukhara, pictured front, joins in one of the cricket workshops

England legend John Lever was among the stars to turn out

Previous Articles

Car overturns on Barnsley Road at Flockton

Young couple managed to get out without serious injuries

Related Tags

Organisations
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service
Places
Flockton
Cleckheaton
Skelmanthorpe
Huddersfield
Grange Moor

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

Overturned car following crash on Barnsley Road at Flockton
  1. Flockton
    UPDATE: Women taken to hospital after Flockton crash
  2. Honley
    Thieves rip front off fast response paramedic car putting it out of action for weeks
  3. Huddersfield Parish Church
    Did a ghost set off Huddersfield restaurant the Keys' CCTV? Or is there a rational explanation
  4. M62
    Drivers warned of M62 overnight closures in West Yorkshire
  5. Mirfield
    Residents in Mirfield and Heckmondwike left without power on Bank Holiday

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent