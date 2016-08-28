A teenager who died "after taking drugs" at Leeds Festival has been named as a 17-year-old from Greater Manchester.

Lewis Haunch, from Leigh near Wigan, became critically ill after collapsing at the event shortly after 4.45pm on Saturday.

Paramedics were called after he was discovered by staff and he was rushed to St James’ Hospital in Leeds by ambulance.

Despite emergency treatment, Lewis was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.

Two 17-year-old males have since been arrested in the Greater Manchester area on suspicion of drugs offences and remain in custody.

Police say they believe he had taken drugs ‘immediately before he collapsed’ but they have not specified which substance.

Enquiries are still ongoing into his death and how he obtained the substance he took.

Specialist officers are supporting his family as an investigation into his death is carried out.

Two other teenagers, also aged 17, have been arrested by officers in Greater Manchester on suspicion of drugs offences in connection with the incident.

Leeds Festival’s police commander, Chief Supt Keith Gilert from West Yorkshire Police , said: “Our thoughts are naturally with the family of the young man at this time.

“They were made aware of the incident by officers as soon as possible and were assisted to attend the hospital as quickly as possible.

“We will continue to support them through this difficult time.

“We are currently investigating the death and how he obtained the substance he took.

“Two males, aged 17, have been arrested in the Greater Manchester area on suspicion of drugs offences and are currently in custody.

“At this time the indications are that the man consumed drugs immediately before he collapsed."

Chief Supt Gilert added: “I would though like to take this opportunity to remind anyone attending the Festival that there is no safe way to take drugs. Taking any illegal drug carries a risk to health and we would always advise people against it, but I would ask that people are particularly conscious of the risks following this young man’s death.

“In partnership with the organisers, Festival Republic, we will continue to take action against those who risk the lives of others by supplying drugs.”

A report will be prepared into the boy’s death and handed over to the coroner.

More than 80,000 music fans have gathered for the annual festival at Bramham Park in Wetherby which this year is being headlined by Foals, Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Biffy Clyro.