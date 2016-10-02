Upperthong Scarecrow Festival turns village into celebrity hot spot!

There’s only one place you’d find Minions, Stormtroopers, Pikachu, the Team GB gymnastics team and a Holme Valley farmer... yes, it’s Upperthong Scarecrow Festival!

Dozens of people descended on the village over the weekend to see the scarecrows and enjoy tea and cake, and entertainment from Nabb Choir.

Visitors voted for their favourites, and the winners were announced today at the Harvest Service at St John’s Church.

Adult winners were Holey Moley by the Royal Oak pub in first place, followed by Mr Bean by Simon Abbey in second and Me and Ewe! by Malcolm Naven in third.

Winning children were Rapunzel by Nylah Eckersley in first place; Elsa by Grandma and Amber Lowe in second place and Woodland Warrior by Upperthong Junior and Infant School Reception class in third place.

The Rev Di Ellerton said: “It was a marvellous day in the village and it was wonderful seeing so many families out enjoying the trail, meeting their friends and neighbours and of course looking at such a wonderful display of scarecrows!

“Events like this really bring the community together.”