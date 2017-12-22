Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman damaged fire doors at two blocks of flats in Berry Brow.

Suzanne Kinnear committed identical offences at Bishops Court and Holme Park Court over a two month period.

She was ordered to pay £600 compensation to Kirklees Council after pleading guilty to criminal damage.

The first offence happened on July 5 at Bishops Court where Kinnear was living at the time, prosecutor Vanessa Jones said.

She told Kirklees magistrates that the 26-year-old walked through the communal area and kicked a fire door, causing a glass panel to smash.

Kinnear did the same at nearby Holme Park Court on September 17 when visiting a resident there.

She was identified through CCTV footage monitoring both blocks.

In interview she explained that she was upset and booted the doors in frustration.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, explained that her client suffers from mental health difficulties.

As well as compensation magistrates gave Kinnear, of Brooklyn Drive in Cleckheaton, a 12 month conditional discharge.