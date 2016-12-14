Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mother walking her children to primary school came across a box containing up to 100 dead rabbits dumped on the pavement.

Kerry Sykes was with her children, aged seven and eight, on the way to Hade Edge School on Monday morning when she noticed a large box on the pavement on Dunford Road, Hade Edge.

Believing it to be litter, she tried to pick it up but then noticed it contained a large number of dead rabbits.

She believes the rabbits were wild and numbered between 50 and 100.

They were in an Amazon box which had had its delivery label removed.

Mrs Sykes believes they were wild rabbits killed by night-time hunters called ‘lampers’ and then deliberately dumped.

A friend later buried the rabbits on her land so prevent any more children seeing them.

Mrs Sykes said her children hadn’t been affected by the sight but added: “It’s disgusting that somebody could have left a load of dead rabbits for people to see.

“Maybe it wasn’t their intention but they were left near a school and a park. It’s a two minute walk to the school and is the worst possible place to dump them.

“The fact they were left in a box near the school I found horrid. They clearly have no shame.”