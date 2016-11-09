Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thirty firefighters entered the old Kirklees College building to tackle the eighth arson attack this year.

It’s led to a meeting on Wednesday between West Yorkshire fire chiefs and college bosses in a bid to prevent further fires at the derelict site.

At its height 10 fire engines were called to Huddersfield and firefighters entered the blazing building to fight the flames over five hours.

Huddersfield watch commander Darren Bagley said it was a “targeted arson attack” adding: “We had 30 firefighters wearing breathing apparatus go inside. It’s dangerous committing firefighters inside. The other worry is whether someone is inside the building.”

Tuesday’s fire originated in the old languages corridor and library area on the first floor of the New North Road building.

The college deployed security patrols with dogs after there were four fires in five days last month and others in February, April and June.

They’ve yet to establish how arsonists entered.

Ian Bitcon, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s area manager, said: “We were able to enter to the building from two points and because of the really good tactical decisions taken as crews arrived they were able to establish where the fire might spread and prevent that from happening, which it could easily have done.

“We are speaking to our partners on Wednesday and we’ll be repeating the message and helping to identify the weak spots.

“Clearly there has been effort gone into trying to do that, but the problem is it’s such a huge building it can take 10-15 minutes to walk round it.

“We are confident that at some stage the building will come down.”

Kirklees College say they are taking advice from a specialist site security firm and deputy principal Melanie Brooke said: “We remain extremely grateful for the help and support the fire and police services have provided in recent months.

“Everyone in our community continues to share our extreme concern, and disappointment, that their help continues to be needed despite best efforts from everyone to secure the site against this criminal activity.

Almondbury councillor Judith Hughes, chairman of West Yorkshire Fire Authority, hoped it would be a “catalyst for action” adding: “There is a wider problem with empty buildings, people want to get into them and strip them for copper and they don’t realise what damage they are doing.

“The level of security at the site means that those intent on causing damage and destruction are able to access the empty buildings and start fires. “Responding fire crews are compelled to work on the assumption that people may be inside and will initiate internal searches.

“In an environment of darkness and smoke, this is very hazardous. I fear that serious injury, or worse, may occur if this problem is not tackled quickly and effectively.”