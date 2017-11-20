Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A horse has gone on the run in Almondbury ... and an urgent appeal has gone out to find him.

Bailey is thought to have jumped from his field and gone missing.

Nicola Burling, a friend of Bailey’s owner Claire Sykes, said “We think he got out of the field last night because the padlocks were all intact.

“There was a sighting by the Radcliffe Arms pub on Westgate and the police have had a phone call regarding a loose horse but when they went to look no horse was found.

“A lot of people are ringing around and driving around but we seem to have hit a dead end. It would be great to get him seen and hopefully found and returned to his worried owner.”

Anyone with information should contact Nicola on ‭01484 615717‬ or 07535 041723.