A van driver left behind a trail of destruction after colliding with two cars in Mirfield.

A Volvo V40 sustained damage estimated at £6,000 and a nearby Ford Kuga was left with scrapes and a smashed wing mirror while parked on Greenside Road.

The Volvo’s owner is now appealing for information about the incident which happened between 10.45pm and 11pm on Thursday, October 20.

It is believed the white van, possibly a Fiat, was travelling up Greenside Road when the crash happened.

Two Fiat wheel trims found at the scene are thought to have belonged to the van involved.

A friend of the Volvo owner, who did not want to be named, described the vehicle as their “pride and joy” and it had been very upsetting to see the damage, including a broken steering column, damaged suspension, two cracked alloy wheels and several dents.

The friend said: “A resident saw a man in a Transit-type van. We think it might be a Fiat Scudo or a Ducato. I don’t know how the driver caused so much damage. It must have just veered into the cars and carried on.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101.

