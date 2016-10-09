Van driver taken to hospital after three-vehicle smash in Dewsbury

A fire crew from Dewsbury Fire Station extricate the driver of the VW Crafter van following the accident on Wakefield Road

A van driver needed hospital treatment after a three-vehicle smash shut a busy main road in Dewsbury on Saturday.

The crash happened in Wakefield Road, Dewsbury, just down from the Spinners Arms pub, at 1.20pm.

It is understood a Hyundai and a Vauxhall Vectra taxi were involved in a collision with a VW Crafter van.

No one was believed to be seriously hurt and a spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “The driver of the VW van was taken to Pinderfields Hospital at Wakefield as a precautionary measure but he has not suffered serious injuries.

Two of the other vehicles involved in the accident

“The vehicles were recovered and the incident was concluded at just after 3pm.”

Fire crews also attended and watch commander Anthony Woodhead, of Dewsbury Fire Station, said: “No-one was trapped and no-one had to be cut out of the vehicles concerned. The taxi driver suffered neck injuries but his two passengers, a couple, were not hurt.

“The driver of the Hyundai suffered minor injuries.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision should ring police on 101 and quote log 885 of October 8.