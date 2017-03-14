Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A vandal attack on a car involving fish has left neighbours baffled.

Residents in Birkhouse Lane, Moldgreen, have been left scratching their heads after fish were placed into a Peugeot 306 car’s air vents and dozens of scratches made on every panel.

All four tyres were let down in the sustained attack which is thought to have happened the day after Valentine's Day.

It is not known what kind of fish were involved, nor which vents were blocked.

The car's owner, believed to be a man in his 20s, was not available to comment.

A neighbour, a man in his 50s, said: "Whoever did it must have spent at least five minutes doing it."

A woman resident, who did not want to be named, said: "I think it's diabolical and I hope they catch them but I doubt they will."

Her husband said: "If they had done this to mine, I would not be best pleased. I would be devastated."

Residents said they hadn't been aware that fish had been put in the vents.

A police spokesman said the incident was reported to them on February 15 at around 10.30pm.

"It was reported as criminal damage with paintwork damaged, tyres let down and fish placed into air vents."