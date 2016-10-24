BIRKBY

Photographic equipment and a mobile phone were taken in a raid on a property on Birkby Hall Road on October 11, early in the morning.

An Audi TT was entered by unknown means and a briefcase, bank cards, cash and driving licence stolen as the car was parked on Middlemost Close on October 13 during the evening.

The window of a caravan was stolen from Halifax Old Road on October 14 in the evening.

Thieves stole a mobile phone from a Mitsubishi Utility 4X4 parked on Cambridge Road, after smashing the rear window on October 11.

BRACKENHALL

Burglars damaged the rear door of a property on Bracken Grove by trying to force it open on October 11 but no entry was gained during the midnight attack.

DALTON

The window on a Renault Traffic was smashed as the van was parked on Greenhead Lane on October 13 in the evening.

Thieves smashed the driver’s window of a Hyundai Getz to steal a satnav from the car as it was parked on Watergate on October 13 in the afternoon.

EDGERTON

Money and a wallet were stolen from a Vauxhall van, along with power tools, as the vehicle ws parked on Cleveland Road on October 9 in the evening.

FARTOWN

Audi equipment was swiped from a VW Scirocco by thieves who smashed a window as the car was parked on Skipton Avenue during the evening of October 11.

A window on a SEAT Alhambra was broken by thieves who stole a satnav from the car on October 11 as the car was parked on Fartown Green Road during the evening.

FENAY BRIDGE

Thieves stole a headlight, front registration plate and grille from a Vauxhall Astra parked on Penistone Road on October 14 in the evening. Damage was also caused to the bonnet, nearside and offside panels.

Police

GLEDHOLT

A satnav was stolen from a VW Polo on October 9 as it was parked on Heaton Road at 4pm.

Money was swiped from a Chevrolet Kalos left unlocked on Park Drive on October 10.

A wing mirror and cover were stolen from a VW Golf on October 14 in the evening as the car was parked on Greenhead Road.

GOLCAR

A Ford Focus was damaged after the bonnet was jumped on by a suspect who then ran up the windscreen and on to the roof on October 13 in the evening as the car was parked on Longfield Avenue.

Burglars made off with a computer, mobile phone, briefcase and jewellery after breaking into a property through a kitchen window on Woodroyd at lunchtime on October 15.

A Hyundai i20 was entered by unknown means as it was parked on Thorpe Green Drive at night on October 16 and machine tools stolen.

Computer equipment was snatched from a Nissan Qashqai which also had its steering lock damaged, as it was parked at The Orchard on October 16 at lunchtime.

GREENHEAD

A wing mirror and cover were stolen from a VW Golf on October 14 in the evening as the car was parked on Greenhead Road.

HOLMBRIDGE

Burglars stole cash from a garage safe on Smithy Lane after first entering the reception area and stealing keys from a drawer on October 13 in the morning.

Thieves broke into a Citroen Berlingo van on Bryndlee Court and stole commercial power tools and a radio on October 13 at night.

HONLEY

A burglary at Honley High School on Station Road, was thwarted by an alarm sounding after a window was removed in the music room at midnight on October 15.

KIRKBURTON

The front body panels of a Vauxhall Corsa were stolen from a car as it was parked on Penistone Road on October 14 in the evening.

LEEDS ROAD

A computer and cash were stolen from a portable building after a lock was forced on a rear window, late at night on October 14.

Thieves entered a Vauxhall Vectra late at night on October 14 but nothing is believed stolen.

LINDLEY

A criminal seen damaging a Hyundai iX35 parked on Blackthorn Drive at 8.10pm was detained by the owner’s neighbour until the police arrived on October 9.

A Kia Rio parked on the same road was also scratched, along the full width of the bonnet, on the same night at 8pm, while on on Thomas Street a Peugeot 307 was scratched on the door and side panel on October 9 at 8.12pm.

A group of youths damaged the wing mirror and dented the bonnet of a Ford Fiesta parked on Brian Street on October 6 during the evening.

A garden shed on Brian Street was broken into on October 8 but nothing was believed to be stolen.

An airgun is believed to have been fired at the door of a property on Plover Road on October 6 during the evening.

LINTHWAITE

Thieves stole a child’s scooter from a SEAT Altea by unknown means as the car was parked on Banks Road on October 16 in the evening.

Burglars kicked out the bottom panel of a door to enter a property on Hoyle Ing on October 14 in the early afternoon. They searched the premises before making off with a bunch of keys.

LOCKWOOD

The rear boot spoiler and wind deflectors on a Ford Fiesta parked on Bentley Street were stolen on October 10 in the evening.

A dog thwarted a burglary at a property on Bunny Park when it started barking as raiders kicked in a wooden panel on a side door on October 13.

LONGLEY

Criminals removed the padlock on a security gate at a property on Lowerhouses and kicked the front door repeatedly but no entry was gained during the attack on October 12 at 11pm.

LONGWOOD

A Renault Clio was stolen by unknown means from the Prospect Inn, Church Street, on October 17 in the evening.

A satnav was stolen from a Mini One after it was opened by unknown means while parked on Birks Road at night.

Plumbing materials were stolen from a Citroen Berlingo van on Thornhill Road by thieves who broke in on October 12 in the evening.

An Audi A6 was entered by unknown means and a laptop, mobile phone, wallet, driving licence, bank cards and cash stolen as it was parked on Chancel Court in the evening on October 13.

An unlocked BMW 1 had a satnav and parking permit stolen as it was parked at Grove Nook in the evening of October 16.

Cosmetics, a satnav and iPod were snatched from an unlocked BMW 116 parked at The Orchard on October 16 in the afternoon.

Two pairs of designer sunglasses were swiped from a BMW 3 parked on Dale View on October 17 in the afternoon, after it was entered by unknown means.

LOWERGATE

Burglars used a paving slab to damage a UPVC door and steal a mountain bike from the kitchen of a property on Lowergate on October 14 in the morning.

MARSH

Commercial power tools were stolen from a Vauxhall Insignia by thieves who smashed the rear windscreen as the car was parked on October 9 in the evening.

Cash was taken from a Ford Fiesta on Broomfield Road by thieves who smashed the passenger door window on October 9.

The rear window of a VW on Broomfield Road was smashed at 1pm on October 8 but nothing was taken.

An allotment shed on Heatherfield Road had a window smashed on October 9.

The window of a SEAT Ibiza was smashed by thieves who stole money from the car as it was parked on Batley Avenue in the early hours of October 14.

A Boardman racing bicycle was stolen from a shed on Colwyn Street on October 13 during the evening.

MELTHAM

A door handle on a property at Hebble Mount was damaged in the early hours of October 17 but no entry was gained.

MILNSBRIDGE

A laptop computer and briefcase were stolen from the boot of a SEAT Leon as the car was parked on Rutland Road in the afternoon.

Burglars attacked a panel in a UPVC door with a stone at a property on Britannia Road at lunchtime on October 15 but no entry was gained.

OAKES

Cash, jewellery, computer equipment and tobacco were stolen from a property on Reinwood Road after thieves forced rear patio doors and searched the premises on October 12.

PADDOCK

A nail gun was stolen from a Ford Transit van parked on Upper Brow Road in the early hours of October 14 after thieves smashed a front window.

PRIMROSE HILL

The front window of a conservatory on Cross Lane was smashed on October 15 in the evening.

RAWTHORPE

Criminals smashed a window on a property on Hey’s View on October 15.

SKELMANTHORPE

Burglars attempted to enter a property on Lidgett Lane by the back door on October 14.

Burglars broke in through the rear patio doors of a property on Laburnum Grove to steal bed linen and jewellery on October 12 in the evening.

SPRINGWOOD

Thieves entered a Mercedes CLA200 by unknown means and stole a handbag, clothes, shoes and a mobile phone as the car was parked on Springwood Hall Gardens on October 13 at midnight.