A vandal detained by a neighbour and a burglar jumping on a car roof: Crimes reported to Huddersfield police this week

What was reported in your area?

Police

BIRKBY

Photographic equipment and a mobile phone were taken in a raid on a property on Birkby Hall Road on October 11, early in the morning.

An Audi TT was entered by unknown means and a briefcase, bank cards, cash and driving licence stolen as the car was parked on Middlemost Close on October 13 during the evening.

The window of a caravan was stolen from Halifax Old Road on October 14 in the evening.

Thieves stole a mobile phone from a Mitsubishi Utility 4X4 parked on Cambridge Road, after smashing the rear window on October 11.

BRACKENHALL

Burglars damaged the rear door of a property on Bracken Grove by trying to force it open on October 11 but no entry was gained during the midnight attack.

DALTON

The window on a Renault Traffic was smashed as the van was parked on Greenhead Lane on October 13 in the evening.

Thieves smashed the driver’s window of a Hyundai Getz to steal a satnav from the car as it was parked on Watergate on October 13 in the afternoon.

EDGERTON

Money and a wallet were stolen from a Vauxhall van, along with power tools, as the vehicle ws parked on Cleveland Road on October 9 in the evening.

FARTOWN

Audi equipment was swiped from a VW Scirocco by thieves who smashed a window as the car was parked on Skipton Avenue during the evening of October 11.

A window on a SEAT Alhambra was broken by thieves who stole a satnav from the car on October 11 as the car was parked on Fartown Green Road during the evening.

FENAY BRIDGE

Thieves stole a headlight, front registration plate and grille from a Vauxhall Astra parked on Penistone Road on October 14 in the evening. Damage was also caused to the bonnet, nearside and offside panels.

Police

GLEDHOLT

A satnav was stolen from a VW Polo on October 9 as it was parked on Heaton Road at 4pm.

Money was swiped from a Chevrolet Kalos left unlocked on Park Drive on October 10.

A wing mirror and cover were stolen from a VW Golf on October 14 in the evening as the car was parked on Greenhead Road.

GOLCAR

A Ford Focus was damaged after the bonnet was jumped on by a suspect who then ran up the windscreen and on to the roof on October 13 in the evening as the car was parked on Longfield Avenue.

Burglars made off with a computer, mobile phone, briefcase and jewellery after breaking into a property through a kitchen window on Woodroyd at lunchtime on October 15.

A Hyundai i20 was entered by unknown means as it was parked on Thorpe Green Drive at night on October 16 and machine tools stolen.

Computer equipment was snatched from a Nissan Qashqai which also had its steering lock damaged, as it was parked at The Orchard on October 16 at lunchtime.

GREENHEAD

A wing mirror and cover were stolen from a VW Golf on October 14 in the evening as the car was parked on Greenhead Road.

HOLMBRIDGE

Burglars stole cash from a garage safe on Smithy Lane after first entering the reception area and stealing keys from a drawer on October 13 in the morning.

Thieves broke into a Citroen Berlingo van on Bryndlee Court and stole commercial power tools and a radio on October 13 at night.

HONLEY

A burglary at Honley High School on Station Road, was thwarted by an alarm sounding after a window was removed in the music room at midnight on October 15.

KIRKBURTON

The front body panels of a Vauxhall Corsa were stolen from a car as it was parked on Penistone Road on October 14 in the evening.

LEEDS ROAD

A computer and cash were stolen from a portable building after a lock was forced on a rear window, late at night on October 14.

Thieves entered a Vauxhall Vectra late at night on October 14 but nothing is believed stolen.

LINDLEY

A criminal seen damaging a Hyundai iX35 parked on Blackthorn Drive at 8.10pm was detained by the owner’s neighbour until the police arrived on October 9.

A Kia Rio parked on the same road was also scratched, along the full width of the bonnet, on the same night at 8pm, while on on Thomas Street a Peugeot 307 was scratched on the door and side panel on October 9 at 8.12pm.

A group of youths damaged the wing mirror and dented the bonnet of a Ford Fiesta parked on Brian Street on October 6 during the evening.

A garden shed on Brian Street was broken into on October 8 but nothing was believed to be stolen.

An airgun is believed to have been fired at the door of a property on Plover Road on October 6 during the evening.

LINTHWAITE

Thieves stole a child’s scooter from a SEAT Altea by unknown means as the car was parked on Banks Road on October 16 in the evening.

Burglars kicked out the bottom panel of a door to enter a property on Hoyle Ing on October 14 in the early afternoon. They searched the premises before making off with a bunch of keys.

LOCKWOOD

The rear boot spoiler and wind deflectors on a Ford Fiesta parked on Bentley Street were stolen on October 10 in the evening.

A dog thwarted a burglary at a property on Bunny Park when it started barking as raiders kicked in a wooden panel on a side door on October 13.

LONGLEY

Criminals removed the padlock on a security gate at a property on Lowerhouses and kicked the front door repeatedly but no entry was gained during the attack on October 12 at 11pm.

LONGWOOD

A Renault Clio was stolen by unknown means from the Prospect Inn, Church Street, on October 17 in the evening.

A satnav was stolen from a Mini One after it was opened by unknown means while parked on Birks Road at night.

Plumbing materials were stolen from a Citroen Berlingo van on Thornhill Road by thieves who broke in on October 12 in the evening.

An Audi A6 was entered by unknown means and a laptop, mobile phone, wallet, driving licence, bank cards and cash stolen as it was parked on Chancel Court in the evening on October 13.

An unlocked BMW 1 had a satnav and parking permit stolen as it was parked at Grove Nook in the evening of October 16.

Cosmetics, a satnav and iPod were snatched from an unlocked BMW 116 parked at The Orchard on October 16 in the afternoon.

Two pairs of designer sunglasses were swiped from a BMW 3 parked on Dale View on October 17 in the afternoon, after it was entered by unknown means.

LOWERGATE

Burglars used a paving slab to damage a UPVC door and steal a mountain bike from the kitchen of a property on Lowergate on October 14 in the morning.

MARSH

Commercial power tools were stolen from a Vauxhall Insignia by thieves who smashed the rear windscreen as the car was parked on October 9 in the evening.

Cash was taken from a Ford Fiesta on Broomfield Road by thieves who smashed the passenger door window on October 9.

The rear window of a VW on Broomfield Road was smashed at 1pm on October 8 but nothing was taken.

An allotment shed on Heatherfield Road had a window smashed on October 9.

The window of a SEAT Ibiza was smashed by thieves who stole money from the car as it was parked on Batley Avenue in the early hours of October 14.

A Boardman racing bicycle was stolen from a shed on Colwyn Street on October 13 during the evening.

MELTHAM

A door handle on a property at Hebble Mount was damaged in the early hours of October 17 but no entry was gained.

MILNSBRIDGE

A laptop computer and briefcase were stolen from the boot of a SEAT Leon as the car was parked on Rutland Road in the afternoon.

Burglars attacked a panel in a UPVC door with a stone at a property on Britannia Road at lunchtime on October 15 but no entry was gained.

OAKES

Cash, jewellery, computer equipment and tobacco were stolen from a property on Reinwood Road after thieves forced rear patio doors and searched the premises on October 12.

PADDOCK

A nail gun was stolen from a Ford Transit van parked on Upper Brow Road in the early hours of October 14 after thieves smashed a front window.

PRIMROSE HILL

The front window of a conservatory on Cross Lane was smashed on October 15 in the evening.

RAWTHORPE

Criminals smashed a window on a property on Hey’s View on October 15.

SKELMANTHORPE

Burglars attempted to enter a property on Lidgett Lane by the back door on October 14.

Burglars broke in through the rear patio doors of a property on Laburnum Grove to steal bed linen and jewellery on October 12 in the evening.

SPRINGWOOD

Thieves entered a Mercedes CLA200 by unknown means and stole a handbag, clothes, shoes and a mobile phone as the car was parked on Springwood Hall Gardens on October 13 at midnight.

Stuart Roebuck, a brilliant public speaker and preacher, dies aged 77

Was best known for his involvement at Hall Bower Sunday School

Who’s planning what in your area? Find out here

Kirklees Council

Latest plans submitted to Kirklees Council

  1. David Sheard
    Trade union Unison launches astonishing attack on Labour-run Kirklees Council
  2. Huddersfield
    Life savers Nigel Boothroyd and Adam Gledhill hailed heroes after Bridlington sea rescue
  3. West Yorkshire Police
    Man left with head wound after alleged assault outside Lindley Tap pub
  4. Greenhead Park
    Huddersfield nostalgia: A look back to 1985
  5. Huddersfield
    What is going to happen to the Foresters Arms in Lower Cumberworth?

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent