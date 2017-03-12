Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Car owners are fuming after vandals left a trail of destruction.

At least six vehicles in the Stony Lane and Roundway area of Honley were damaged some time between Friday night and Saturday morning.

Torz Kelly was disgusted to see her brand new Kia Sportage had been keyed all over – three days after she had picked it up.

She estimated the damage at £800.

“My husband felt sick when he saw it and has taken it really personally. His van had a wing mirror kicked off.”

She said it was clear that someone had “gone on a rampage”.

“Who knows what they were thinking? Clearly they have got no respect.”

Michelle Hunter, who lives on Stony Lane, said the misspelled word ‘muppt’ had been scratched on the boot of their Vauxhall Vectra.

Her husband Colin said: “I was gobsmacked. I only got the car last year and it’s immaculate. I was quite disappointed there are people out there who would do that.”

His son-in-law, Said, also discovered a large scratch on the roof of his Peugeot 508.

Other cars were also targeted including a Ford Fiesta belonging to Zoe Birt, of Roundway, which was scratched down the side.

Residents have reported the incidents to West Yorkshire Police who stepped up patrols in the area.