CROSLAND MOOR

MASON Court, Crosland Moor, has been targeted by thieves who broke into three vehicles on the same evening.

A VW Touran car was taken from Mason Court by thieves who opened the letterbox and snatched the keys from the staircase at 11.15pm on August 18.

A BMW 1201 was entered by unknown means on the same evening at at 7pm and an iPad, satnav and cash taken.

Machine tools, a satnav and cash were also taken from a Citroen Berlingo van at 5.30pm

LOCKWOOD

Thieves targeted a car dealership in Lockwood by distracting staff.

A worker at Ignition Go Ltd, on Albert Street was engaged in conversation by a thief who then left but returned a short while later to take cash from a desk drawer. The incident happened at 3.30pm on August 17.

BERRY BROW

A burglar broke in through the kitchen window of a home in Robin Hood Hill, Berry Brow. The property was searched upstairs and down on August 15 and items stolen.

LOWERHOUSES

The side window of a Peugeot Partner van had its side window smashed as it was parked overnight on Lowerhouses Lane, Lowerhouses, on August 16. A DVD player and associated cables were taken.

ARMITAGE BRIDGE

Items were stolen from a property on Armitage Road, Armitage Bridge, after a burglar entered the premises via the kitchen window at 9am on August 20.

HUDDERSFIELD

The window of a VW Jetta was smashed as it was parked outside AK Spares, Lower Viaduct Street, Huddersfield, at 8.45pm on August 18. An untidy search of the car was made and a satnav, cash and PDA stolen.

LEPTON

A wooden bench in the grounds of St John’s Church, on Green Balk Lane, Lepton, was smashed up by criminals in the early hours of August 17.

MARSH

Commercial power tools were stolen from a Citroen Berlingo van parked on Dudley Road on August 14 at 2pm.

The rear triangular window of a Hyundai I20 was smashed as it was parked on St James’ Road at 8pm on August 18.

A side window on a Skoda Rapid was smashed while it was parked on St James’ Road on August 19 at 3am and an iPod stolen from the centre console.

The front number plate from a Volvo V70 was taken while it was parked on Abb Street on August 19 at 4.45pm.

PADDOCK

Graffiti was painted on the gable end of a house on New Street on August 15 and the nearside of a Suzuki Swift was scratched down the side at 9pm.

Burglars removed a rotary clothes drier from the front garden of a property on Church Street and used it to attack a ground-floor window. The window cracked but no entry was gained. The rear UPVC door was also attacked without success.

EDGERTON

The doors on a Peugeot Boxer van were forced by thieves on August 16 and an Enduro mountain bike stolen as the vehicle was parked on Marsh Grove Road at 7pm.

BIRKBY

A nail was put through the tyre of a Mercedes Sprinter van while it was parked at Newland Court at 8.30pm on August 16.

LINDLEY

Passports, jewellery and cash were stolen by burglars who forced open a bedroom window on a bungalow on Cowrakes Road at 2.30pm on August 18.

Machine tools were taken during a raid on a storage container on Lindley Road, Lindley Moor, at 5.30pm on August 18.

A vandal smashed a side window on a vehicle parked on Alexandra Road on August 17 at 7.30pm. The vehicle was searched but nothing was taken.

FIXBY

Money was stolen from a Ford Fiesta parked on New Hey Road on August 17 after the front passenger window was smashed at 8pm.

OAKES

The radio was stolen from a Vauxhall Astra on Baker Street on August 17 at 9pm after the window was smashed.

