Vandals 'attack graves at Dewsbury Cemetery'

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Yobs attacked old graves at Dewsbury Cemetery, it has been claimed.

Sam Bruines, 26, of Ravensthorpe , came across the damage on Monday night as he walked through the cemetery with his mum Mandy.

It is understood several graves in the older part of the cemetery had been attacked.

Many of the aged gravestones – some made of granite – had previously been made safe by Kirklees Council .

Larger monuments and crosses had been laid flat to prevent them collapsing.

A view of Dewsbury Cemetery showing graves in the older part of the cemetery which have been laid flat.

But as Sam walked through the cemetery just before dusk – as he does every day – he saw that some of the crosses had been pulled back and dragged across paths.

Sam told the Examiner: “There were crosses on the path and pebbles had been kicked around. It was shocking.”

Sam spent an hour putting the stones back in place as best he could as it came dark and started to rain.

“Some of the stones are really heavy,” he said. “I went to pull a cross up and it almost struck me in the face.”

A view of Dewsbury Cemetery showing graves in the older part of the cemetery which have been laid flat.

Members of the New Friends of Dewsbury Cemetery were alerted to the damage on Facebook.

But when they went to see for themselves on Tuesday morning Sam had already been hard at work.

There were reports on Facebook that up to 80 graves had been attacked but Sam, a supervisor at a textiles firm, said: “I sorted a good 10 or 15.”

There have been new calls for CCTV to be installed at the cemetery to deter vandals.