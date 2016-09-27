Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Vandals 'attack graves at Dewsbury Cemetery'

  • Updated
  • By

Good Samaritan Sam Bruines spends an hour putting damage right

Vandals 'attack graves at Dewsbury Cemetery'
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Yobs attacked old graves at Dewsbury Cemetery, it has been claimed.

Sam Bruines, 26, of Ravensthorpe , came across the damage on Monday night as he walked through the cemetery with his mum Mandy.

It is understood several graves in the older part of the cemetery had been attacked.

Many of the aged gravestones – some made of granite – had previously been made safe by Kirklees Council .

Larger monuments and crosses had been laid flat to prevent them collapsing.

A view of Dewsbury Cemetery showing graves in the older part of the cemetery which have been laid flat.

But as Sam walked through the cemetery just before dusk – as he does every day – he saw that some of the crosses had been pulled back and dragged across paths.

Sam told the Examiner: “There were crosses on the path and pebbles had been kicked around. It was shocking.”

Sam spent an hour putting the stones back in place as best he could as it came dark and started to rain.

“Some of the stones are really heavy,” he said. “I went to pull a cross up and it almost struck me in the face.”

A view of Dewsbury Cemetery showing graves in the older part of the cemetery which have been laid flat.

Members of the New Friends of Dewsbury Cemetery were alerted to the damage on Facebook.

But when they went to see for themselves on Tuesday morning Sam had already been hard at work.

There were reports on Facebook that up to 80 graves had been attacked but Sam, a supervisor at a textiles firm, said: “I sorted a good 10 or 15.”

There have been new calls for CCTV to be installed at the cemetery to deter vandals.

Today's top stories

£1,200 payout for attacked taxi driver Victim was forced to quit her job Bad weather on the way? Pothole problem on the mend
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Latest planning applications decided by Kirklees Council

Kirklees Council logo

These are the latest plans to be decided

Related Tags

Organisations
Kirklees Council
Facebook
Places
ravensthorpe
Dewsbury

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Birkby
    Taxi passenger Mohammed Azhar must pay £1,200 to driver he attacked
  2. Kirklees Council
    Axe set to fall on three Kirklees Council museums
  3. Paul Stevens
    Will storm Karl and storm Lisa hit Huddersfield?
  4. Andrew Cooper
    Should Huddersfield get its own council? Top councillor says it can happen
  5. Huddersfield
    Aldi unveils new look for Huddersfield stores with £300m investment plan

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent