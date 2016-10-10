ALMONDBURY

An attempted break-in was made at a garage on Fenay Lane late on September 28 by burglars who broke the lock on the property but failed to gain access.

ARMITAGE BRIDGE

An attempted break-in was made at a property in Butternab Road in the early hours of October 1.

BIRKBY

Thieves removed boards covering a cracked window pane on a property on Birkby Lodge Road at midnight on September 26.

The window from another frame was also removed but it is not known if entry was gained to the premises or if items were stolen.

Burglars fled empty handed after breaking into a property on Clough House Court on September 26 by snapping the Euro-profile lock on a side door.

The alarm sounded and the offenders left after making a quick search of kitchen drawers.

Police arrested a suspected thief and recovered property after a satnav, cash and personal possessions were stolen from a Renault Kangoo van parked on Birkby Hall Road late on September 28.

The side window on a property on Birkby Lodge Road was smashed late on September 28 after having a stone thrown at it.

Tyres were slashed on a Ford Galaxy car parked on Wheathouse Grove during the evening of September 29.

An attempted burglary at a property on Clement Street was thwarted by the occupants who disturbed burglars as they attempted to snap the Euro-profile lock on the front door during the evening of September 29.

CLAYTON WEST

Burglars removed stone tiles from a garage roof to enter the premises in the early hours of September 22, but it is thought nothing was stolen from the property on Bagden Lane.

Power tools were stolen from a Renault Traffic van on Spring Grove by thieves who arrived in a blue Vauxhall Corsa during the evening of September 26.

CROSLAND MOOR

A burglar kicked in the panel of a side door to a property on Blackmoorfoot Road but left with nothing after searching the premises on October 1 late in the evening.

DALTON

Jewellery was stolen from a home on Long Lane, early on September 29, by a burglar who forced open a kitchen window, searched the property and fled through the window.

DENBY DALE

Vandals smashed windows in two bus shelters on Commercial Road on September 21 at 7.30pm and 8pm.

Burglars stole office equipment and jewellery from Tanner Cottage on Barnsley Road on September 23 by entering the property through an unlocked upstairs window.

A very untidy search of the property was also made.A Ford Focus was stolen from Bank Lane on the evening of September 24 but later recovered by the owner.

FARTOWN

Commercial power tools were stolen from a locked Ford Transit van parked on Midland Street on September 27.

FLOCKTON

About 40 wall toppings were stolen from Chessington Drive at midnight on September 27.

GRANGE MOOR

A van owner foiled a theft from his Ford Transit while parked on Shuttle Eye Way in the early hours of September 29. A thief entered the van by unknown means but dropped items and fled after the van owner returned to the vehicle at 00.45am.

GREENHEAD

The living room window of a property on Trinity Street was smashed at 6.40am by an assailant who banged on the window on September 27.

GOLCAR

Three lawn mowers were stolen from a shed at St John’s Church, on Church Street, during the evening of September 28.

The wing mirror of a VW was damaged during the evening of September 27 as the car was parked on Sycamore Avenue.

A Vauxhall Corsa had its nearside wing mirror damaged in the afternoon of October 3 while parked on Beech Avenue.

HADE EDGE

The rear door handle of a Nissan Navara was damaged but nothing stolen, on September 30, as it was parked on Bayfield Close in the early hours.

Power tools and accessories were stolen from a Ford Transit van parked on Dunford Road on September 29 by thieves who smashed a window to gain access.

HOLMBRIDGE

A thief entered the village store on Woodhead Road and made off without paying for goods on October 2.

HONLEY

Both off-side tyres of a Land Rover Discovery were slashed on September 29 as the car was parked on Round Way at about 6pm.

Jewellery was stolen from a property on Station Road on September 29 by burglars who broke in through a dining room window and searched the premises.

JACKSON BRIDGE

Fuel was siphoned off from a Suzuki Wagon R as it was parked on Scholes Road in the early hours of October 3.

KIRKBURTON

The passenger door window of a Citroen Berlingo van was smashed by a thief who stole tools from the vehicle during the evening of September 26.

LINDLEY

Items were stolen from an unlocked Fiat Punto parked on Plover Road during the evening of September 26.

The wheel trims were snatched from a Nissan Micra as the car was parked on Blackthorn Drive during the evening of September 29.

A window was smashed on a property on Plover Road late on September 30.

LINTHWAITE

A money box containing a significant amount of cash was taken from a home on Manchester Road on October 1 at about 8pm.

LOCKWOOD

Computers and software were stolen from a flat on Moor End Road on September 27 by a burglar who entered through an unlocked front door in the afternoon.

Police, police car, stock, policeman

MARSH

A Kia Picanto had two lines scratched on it, all along one side, as it was parked on Westbourne Road in the afternoon of September 27.

A bag of cash was stolen from the glove compartment of a Suzuki Wagon by a thief who broke in via the driver’s door on September 27 at 6.30pm as the car was parked on Dudley Road.

Thieves broke into a Citroen Berlingo van via the front door and stole power tools as it was parked on Dudley Road at 7pm on September 27.

The front window of a Toyota Aygo was smashed by a thief who stole a satnav and mounting from the front parcel shelf as the car was parked on Trinity Street at 8.30pm on September 27.

Building materials and cash were stolen from a Vauxhall Astra parked on Eldon Road on September 29 by a thief who smashed the rear window.

A wallet containing cash and bank cards was snatched from a Renault Clio as the car was parked on St James’ Road during the evening of September 29.

MELTHAM

Building materials and commercial power tools were stolen from Neal Brothers Ltd, on Bent Ley Road in the evening of October 3.

A Vauxhall Minerva was damaged while parked on Sunny Heys West after a glue-like substance was poured on the windows and bodywork on September 27.

MOLDGREEN

A burglar broke in through the wooden front door of a home on Church Street and made off with jewellery, tools and an electronic games player on September 29.

MOUNT

The registration plates of a BMW parked on Mount Avenue were stolen during the evening of September 30.

NETHERTON

Front and rear number plates were stolen from a Ford Transit van parked on Garforth Street in the afternoon of September 25.

NEW MILL

Property was stolen from a home on Huddersfield Road after burglars smashed the rear patio door glass and entered the premises on September 30.

NEWSOME

The driver’s door window of a Citroen goods vehicle was smashed during the afternoon on September 26 as it was parked on Towngate.

Small change was stolen from a Ford Transit after thieves smashed the window of the van as it was parked on Newsome Avenue during the evening of September 26.

Thieves forced the lock of a Citroen C1 on Newsome Avenue and made off with it during the evening of September 26.

OAKES

Power tools were stolen from a Nissan X-Trail as the car was parked on Oakes Road late in the evening on September 30.

The door, side door and window to a garage on Baker Street were damaged in the afternoon on September 25.

PADDOCK

A thief entered Royds Hall Community School on Luck Lane and stole items from a bag in the changing room at 3pm on September 28.

SALENDINE NOOK

The roof of a VW Beetle convertible was slashed as the car was parked on Moor Hill Road during the afternoon of September 28.

SHELLEY

A safe, money, and jewellery were stolen from a property on Westerley Lane on October 1 by burglars who smashed the ground-floor double glazed window and made a very untidy search.

SHEPLEY

A shopper made off without paying for a basket of goods at the Co-op on Lane Head Road during the evening of October 1.

SKELMANTHORPE

The garden of a property on Park Gate suffered damage after a criminal cut down five saplings and attempted to fell a sycamore tree with a chain saw. A hole was also drilled in the tree’s trunk and petrol poured in it on September 29 at about 6pm.

Thieves made off with a large stone trough from the garden of a house on Ashfield Avenue on September 28.

A bus window was shattered after an item was thrown at it at 9.30pm on October 4 as it was being driven on Highbridge Lane.

SLAITHWAITE

Computer equipment, spectacles and clothing were stolen from a VW CC as the car was parked on The Riverside on September 30 during the evening.

A wooden gate leading to the garden patio area of a property on Manchester Road was damaged on September 28