Vandals spray paint police Land Rover SILVER

  • Updated
  • By

The Land Rover was left overnight when it was targeted by the vandals

Police car painted silver in Hebden Bridge

Police failed to see the funny side when vandals spray painted their Land Rover silver.

The marked police 4x4 had been left overnight in Royd Villas in Hebden Bridge when someone decided it needed a makeover.

Vandals struck between 9.30pm on Monday and 4.45am the following morning.

Almost every inch of the vehicle was covered including the windows and the wheels.

Neighbourhood Inspector John Simpson said: “Some people might find this funny but the extent of the damage means that this vital emergency vehicle will be off the road whilst it is repaired at a cost.

“It is a specialist vehicle used to access the more rural areas of Calderdale and as such is an essential vehicle for the local communities.”

Anyone with information should call Insp Simpson via 101 quoting log number 138.

