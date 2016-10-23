Vandals spray painted the ‘illuminati’ symbol on a former town hall in Calderdale.

The grade II listed Hebden Bridge Town Hall building was covered in the triangular symbols.

The attack happened last Tuesday night and police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the vandals.

A picture of the damage was posted by Calderdale Police on their Facebook page.

A police spokesman said: “The building, which was at the heart of Hebden Bridge’s flood recovery programme over the Christmas period and is run as a not-for-profit community centre, had a tag spray-painted onto it at seven different locations.”

The “illuminati” is a conspiracy theory that world events are being controlled by a secret group of individuals.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is urged to call West Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference 13160499151.

