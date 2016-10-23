Login Register
Vandals target Hebden Bridge town hall by graffiti-ing the illuminati symbol

  • By

The town hall has been central to helping the community since the December floods

West Yorkshire Police
Hebden Bridge town hall vandalised

Vandals spray painted the ‘illuminati’ symbol on a former town hall in Calderdale.

The grade II listed Hebden Bridge Town Hall building was covered in the triangular symbols.

The attack happened last Tuesday night and police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the vandals.

A picture of the damage was posted by Calderdale Police on their Facebook page.

A police spokesman said: “The building, which was at the heart of Hebden Bridge’s flood recovery programme over the Christmas period and is run as a not-for-profit community centre, had a tag spray-painted onto it at seven different locations.”

The “illuminati” is a conspiracy theory that world events are being controlled by a secret group of individuals.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is urged to call West Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference 13160499151.

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.

