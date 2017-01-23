Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

ALMONDBURY

The gas meter outside a property in Westgate was damaged on January 10 in the afternoon.

An object was thrown at a Toyota Yaris on Almondbury Bank on January 11, damaging the rear wheelarch.

ASHBROW

The rear window of a Vauxhall Corsa was smashed on January 8 while parked on Marlington Drive in the morning.

BRADLEY

Two mountain bikes were stolen from a shed on Redwood Drive on January 14 in the early hours.

BIRKBY

The front door of a property on Tanfield Road was damaged on January 8 in the morning.

BROCKHOLES

Raiders pulled a cash machine from a service station on New Mill Road by smashing their way through a roller shutter door, placing a chain round the dispenser and dragging it away with a vehicle. The attack took place on January 16 at 11.15pm.

DEIGHTON

Burglars broke into a home on Warrenside on January 9 by smashing the rear patio doors. They made an untidy search of the property and made off with a wallet, handbag, jewellery, passports, and cash in sterling and foreign currency.

Three males were seen running away from a property on Keldregate after the rear patio door was smashed on January 9 in the afternoon.

FARTOWN

A satnav was stolen from a Skoda Superb on Fartown Green Road by a thief who smashed a passenger window at midnight on January 12.

FIXBY

A suspected thief was disturbed while damaging a parked Vauxhall Vivaro van on Clough Lane on January 10 in the evening.

FLOCKTON

A resident returned home to discover a burglar in their property on Manor Drive on January 16 in the afternoon. The burglar broke in via a rear door and searched the premises. They escaped through a kitchen window with jewellery.

GOLCAR

The glove box of an unlocked Kia Ceed parked on Cliffe Ash was rifled through by suspected thieves on January 16, in the early hours, but nothing was stolen.

Clothing was stolen from an unlocked Chevrolet Kalos on James Street on January 15.

The passenger door of an Audi TT was damaged on January 11 as it was parked on Swallow Lane in the evening.

KIRKBURTON

Vandals were captured on CCTV throwing grit at the windows of a property on Riley Lane on January 14 in the evening.

LINDLEY

Vandals stripped a weather sheet and tiles from the roof of Lindley Junior School, on George Street, and hurled them to the ground on January 13 in the evening.

Burglars were thwarted in their attempt to break into a home on Austin Close when the occupant shouted at them on January 10 in the early hours.

LONGWOOD

A Renault Megane was entered by unknown means and searched as it was parked on Dale View on January 16, but nothing was stolen.

Thieves removed the front wheel of a Piaggio motor scooter, chained to a secure point on Ben Lane, and stole the vehicle on January 16 in the evening.

MARSH

A thief smashed a rear window on a Vauxhall Corsa to steal a satnav as the car was parked on Broomfield Terrace on January 12 in the evening.

A prospective thief smashed the passenger side window of a Toyota Yaris parked on Grasscroft Road on January 12 in the evening. They searched the vehicle but stole nothing.

A satnav was taken from a Nissan Micra parked on Broomfield Terrace on January 12 after the passenger window was smashed.

Thieves entered a Toyota Yaris by unknown means on January 10 and stole a satnav from the windscreen.

Thieves drilled out the passenger side lock of a Peugeot 306 to steal power and hand tools while the car was parked on Syringa Street on January 9 in the evening.

MELTHAM

Hand and power tools were stolen from a Ford Transit van parked on Westfield Avenue on January 13 in the afternoon.The driver's side mirror of a Citroen Xsara was smashed as the car was parked on Mean Lane on January 14 in the evening.

MILNSBRIDGE

Damage was caused to the front door of a property on Woodside Cottages on January 14 but no entry was gained.

MIRFIELD

A VW Scirocco and a Mercedes 220D were stolen from Robin Royd Lane on January 10 at night. Burglars made off with the cars registered DF59KCE and SP16LYT respectively, after breaking into the owners' detached house by snapping the Euro Profile locks on a side door.

Burglars removed the rear window of a garage on Leeds Road to steal property from inside. The raiders moved a vehicle to access the goods and forced open the garage door before passing the goods to a waiting vehicle.

An attempt was made to break into a property on Crowlees Road by forcing a small wooden-framed window on January 12.

OAKES

A handbag containing a driving licence, purse and debit cards was stolen from a Kia Rio by thieves who smashed a front window while the car was parked on Dean Street on January 12 in the evening.

SKELMANTHORPE

Police arrested a burglar caught after breaking into a property on Laburnum Grove on January 16. Two accomplices were captured in the vicinity at 3.15am.

SLAITHWAITE

The door of a VW Polo was scratched while parked on Hawthorne Road on January 15 in the early hours.

THONGSBRIDGE

Registration plates were stolen from a Lexmoto motorcycle on January 13 as it was parked on Elm Avenue in the afternoon.

WOOLDALE

Eggs were thrown at a property on Banksville and the gas meter pulled away from the wall on January 12.