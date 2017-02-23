Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A local nature reserve has been damaged by heartless vandals who tore up more than 1,000 daffodils.

Woodhouse Mill Ponds, on Leeds Road in Deighton, was vandalised over the weekend.

The bio-diverse site, which attracts a range of birds, amphibians and insects, was established to give locals the chance to learn how to angle in its lakes.

Steve Kelly, site manager of Learn2Fish, which is based at Woodhouse Mill Ponds, said he is now questioning whether his hard work is worth it.

Mr Kelly added: “It’s just despicable the levels people will stoop to.

“The bulbs were all donated by the Lions club, Wilko and Stephen Svejnoha, who spent hours planting these back in November 2015.

“This year they had almost started to flower and give a welcoming variety of colour for all who visit the site.”

When asked about the value of the flowers, Steve said: “It’s not the cost that is the real issue as the bulbs can be replaced for a few hundred pounds, it’s the man hours to plant them and then waiting another year to see them grow.”

If anyone has any information about this incident, contact the police by calling 101 and quoting crime reference number 13170079246.