'Vauxhall cannibals' have been at it again in Huddersfield

The so called Vauxhall cannibals have been out in Huddersfield gorging on vehicle parts again.

Police have warned they have received further reports of a the unusual vehicle part thefts in rural areas of south Kirklees.

There have been a spate of thefts of bonnets, bumpers, headlights and side panels from Vauxhall vehicles and other components are going missing in the night.

And last month thieves ripped the front off a fast response paramedic car in Honley, putting it out of action potentially for weeks.

West Yorkshire Police Rural officers warned motorists on their Facebook page: “Some of you may have heard on the news about thefts of the front ends of Astras and Corsas in other parts of the country. Unfortunately, we have now seen a few of these happening in the Kirklees South area.”

And police are advising motorists to where possible park their vehicles on driveways, in a garage or in well-lit areas.

To report a theft call 101 or report online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/reportcrime