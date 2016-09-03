Login Register
'Vauxhall Cannibals' are gorging on Huddersfield vehicles

Targeted for bumpers and headlights

Damaged Astra in Shepley

Unusual vehicle part thefts in Shepley could be part of an organised gang dubbed the ‘Corsa Cannibals’.

There have been a spate of thefts of bonnets, bumpers, headlights and side panels from Vauxhall vehicles and other components are going missing in the night.

It would now appear it is something of a national problem with thieves even being called ‘Corsa Cannibals’ or ‘Vauxhall Cannibals’.

Cases in Shepley and Honley are similar to a wave of more than 500 offences in which parts were stolen from Vauxhall Astras and Corsas in Bedfordshire and Cleveland over two years.

Police received a report on Thursday morning of a car bumper and headlights stolen from a Vauxhall Astra in Shepley.

The bizarre theft comes days after thieves ripped the front off a fast response paramedic car in Honley, putting it out of action potentially for weeks.

The rapid response car was parked on Station Road when the thieves struck at around 1.20am last Saturday.

Kirklees Rural Pc Sally Baines said: “We’ve been to a very unusual job in Shepley where the bumper and lights have been removed from a Vauxhall Astra. A bumper has also been stolen overnight from a Vauxhall Corsa on the same road.

“In the last week there was also a bumper stolen from an Astra in Honley. We’re making enquiries into all three of these crimes.”

Anyone with information to the thefts should contact Kirklees Rural Policing on 101.

Comments
Show more comments

