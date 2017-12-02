Vehicles smashed in suspected hit and run

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

These photos show the damage to a car and a van after they collided at a junction.

The blue Ford and the white Ford Transit Connect crashed on Woodhouse Hill in the Fartown area of Huddersfield around 2pm today (Saturday).

An eyewitness said the occupants of the car ran off and the van driver chased after them.

In the photos, the car appears to have taken the brunt of the damage and the van’s bonnet and bumper area was smashed on the driver’s side.

A road closure put was in place at the junction on Chestnut Street and the road reopened at 2.45pm.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said one of the vehicles was on fire and both had fluid leaking leaking from them.

No-one was seriously injured in the crash and enquiries are ongoing into the accident.