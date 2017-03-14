Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been convicted of trying to kill his partner by stabbing her in the neck with a carving fork and a pair of scissors.

Benjamyn Lilley, 29, was unanimously found guilty by a jury at Leeds Crown Court today of attempting to murder his then partner at their address in Jim Lane, Marsh on October 1.

He was remanded in custody to await sentence next month after Judge Tom Bayliss QC said he wanted reports on him on the issue of dangerousness and is considering imposing either a life or extended prison sentence.

The jury heard Lilley had told his victim earlier that afternoon that he was going to murder her after they argued over money and she told him she no longer wanted him around.

He had been drinking and left the address but returned a few hours later and she said followed her into the kitchen with an “evil” look on his face.

She told the jury he said: “’Tell me you don’t love me and don’t want to be with me any more’ and so I did.”

She said Lilley then went into the kitchen drawer and took out the carving fork and stabbed her in the throat with it.

“He then went back into the drawer and got scissors and stabbed me in the neck with them.”

She said she told Lilley to think about her son but he aimed another blow at her with the scissors which she blocked by putting her hand up.

“I was in shock, I thought I was going to die.” She could taste blood and managed to get to her phone in the living room to ring for help.

She told prosecutor Jonathan Sharp she remembered Lilley telling her to put her hand on her neck and hold it and while she was on the phone to the emergency services he said he was sorry and said “I’m going to kill myself now.”

The jury heard she was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where she had surgery after two wounds, each between four and five centimetres in depth, were found.

Lilley denied the injuries were deliberate and maintained they had been arguing and claimed his partner was waving the fork and might have got accidentally injured when he took it from her. He said he was holding the scissors and there was some pushing and shoving and she was hurt by them but he had never intended to harm her.