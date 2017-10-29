Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A vicar is stepping out of the pulpit to sample life in the public sector.

The Vicar of Halifax, the Rev Canon Hilary Barber, is making a temporary career change as he shadows a series of Calderdale workers.

The work shadowing began on Friday when he assisted Halifax MP Holly Lynch as she goes about her duties, spending the day at her constituency office at the Elsie Whitely Centre, Halifax.

On Thursday (Nov 2), he will shadow Calderdale Royal Hospital A&E consultant Andy Lockey and on Friday, November 10, he will work alongside firefighters at Halifax Fire Station.

Mr Barber said: “The idea came about after I shadowed local police earlier this year. Watching them at work was so insightful and it made me realise that it would be beneficial to shadow other public sector workers.

“If the church today is going to relate to the ‘real’ world of work then it is something I believe is crucial.

“The church needs to be able to reflect what goes on in society and be able to clearly understand it. As a leader in the community, I believe it’s important for me to step into the shoes of public sector workers – albeit for just a brief time - in order for the church to continue carrying out its quality role and playing its part in society.”