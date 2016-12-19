Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Charities and churches face paying thousands of pounds to have their rubbish removed under plans outlined by Kirklees Council.

Letters have gone out from the council to voluntary organisations which currently have their waste taken away for free warning that Kirklees may start charging for the service.

The move was criticised by the Rev Simon Moor, vicar of Huddersfield, who warned that charging organisations would eat the funds available for supporting the local community and needy people.

Calling for a “concerted effort” to oppose the plan, Mr Moor said the move would have “repercussions” with some organisations deciding to cease their activities in the face of the extra cost.

“The letter applies to any group – such as charities, charity shops and churches – that has not had to pay previously,” he said. “But I have seen no consultation about this and no details of it going to full council.

“I don’t know what they expect. We all pay our council tax and we get our waste taken away as part of the council’s remit to support us. They are asking us to volunteer more and more for this, that and the other. Now every group that is free at the point of access will be made to pay. Any village hall or church hall that lets people use its facilities will be charged.”

Mr Moor said: “The letter is an ‘open ended’ one about what the council is thinking of doing. It’s a shot across the bows. It doesn’t say how much they will be charged, just that it will happen sometime in the spring/summer next year.”

David Compston, head of retail at Kirkwood Hospice, said charging was likely to have an impact on the hospice and its 21 charity shops.

He said: “As a charity, Kirkwood is always mindful of the vital contribution made by supporters across the community. Their generous donations are vital to the continued operation of our shop network. We are frugal with our resources and recycle or reuse items wherever possible, even making use of empty cardboard boxes to package postal items bought on our eBay store. Because of this, trade waste produced by our shops is minimal.

“We do not currently know the cost implications that these proposals may have on the hospice, but any change to our current waste collection arrangements would likely have an impact on the money that goes back to care. We need to find out more information about these proposals to understand how we can mitigate any potential impact that this might have and we will speak with the council to try and find a positive resolution.”

Earlier this year, Kirklees caused an outcry over its policy to make people log their car registration number online before being allowed to use any of its five waste tips. Kirklees has also started charging householders to collect bulky waste.

Meanwhile Kirklees Council has defended its move.

A spokesperson said: “The council operates a trade waste service to help subsidise the collection of residents waste and recycling and support street cleaning operations. As both these services are facing budget reductions, it is essential that we maximise the trade collection business.

"At present a number of charities and third sector organisations including charity shops, not-for-profit organisations, community centres and places of worship have chosen to use Kirklees Council’s trade waste service.

"This service has been offered to them free of charge as a good will gesture for many years. However, not all charities use the service and many pay for their collections from other trade waste companies. As such the current situation is inconsistent and unfair.

“The council is developing a new policy for collecting trade waste from charities and third sector organisations and have been in touch with their customers to advise them that this is taking place.

“The new updated service will provide a fairer more equal service, whilst trying to protect as much as possible those that may be vulnerable to the change. The details of this policy are still being finalised and we will write to them again in the New Year once more details are finalised.”