A man was caught rummaging around a woman’s handbag when she returned to her home, a court heard.

Kellan Bullock, 23, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court charged with burglary.

The alleged offence occurred at an address in Rotcher Road, Holmfirth, on October 2.

The Huddersfield court heard that the victim returned home and noticed that the glass in her porch door had been smashed.

Prosecutor Bill Astin told magistrates that the woman put her handbag down on the porch and went to look through the widows.

He says the she could see that drawers inside the house had been opened.

She then returned to the porch and found Bullock going through her handbag, taking £80.

Bullock, of North Street in Middlesbrough, was sent to Leeds Crown Court.

He will first appear there on December 15 and was remanded in custody.