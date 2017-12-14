Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been left with a broken jaw after he was senselessly punched in a Huddersfield town centre trouble spot.

The 23-year-old victim was walking with a friend on Cross Church Street when they were approached by another man.

The victim was then punched in the face and was taken to hospital. Police have called it an “unprovoked assault”.

Officers are investigating the attack in the early hours of Saturday morning and want to hear from anyone who saw what happened.

The suspect is described as a white man aged around 19 to 20, 5ft 10ins and slim with mousey brown hair. He was clean shaven.

Anyone with information should contact police via 101 quoting crime reference 13170575209.

The attack is the latest of many on Cross Church Street so far this year.

In May a man was robbed and hit in the face on the street.

There have also been several people convicted for their involvement in fights there.

In March this year, one man was stabbed in the arm during one brawl involving four to five men. The stabbing happened just days after another clash on the street which left two young men seriously injured.