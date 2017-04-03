Video will play in

A large fire thought to have involved tyres brought motorway traffic to a standstill.

The M621 westbound was closed between junctions 7 and 4 as fire crews tackled the blaze, which caused black smoke to engulf the motorway.

West Yorkshire Fire Service said the fire was out in the open.

The Highways Agency described the fire as "severe". The black smoke could be seen from across the city.

Visibility for drivers on both sides of the motorway was reduced.

The fire was off Garnet Road at Beeston. It has now been extinguished and all lanes have reopened.