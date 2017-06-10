Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

THE quest for flawless make-up that will last for hours is a must for most brides ahead of their big day.

But finding wedding make-up that works can be tricky.

Huddersfield make-up artist Zoe Letitia explains: “It’s the one day you want to look and feel amazing. Having professional make-up not only allows you to relax and enjoy the preparations but can make a big difference to your wedding photographs which you will become a treasured keep sake of your big day.”

Most, if not all make-up artists will insist on a bridal make-up trial. Is this just a way to make money?

No, it’s essential to ensure you are happy with your look and feel, well in advance.

There’s a lot going on on the morning of a wedding, so preparation is key. Not just for the bride. Skin tone, eye colour shades, your dress, how you are wearing your hair all impact on your wedding make-up and need to be factored in.

Here are Zoe’s tips on what to expect for your make-up trial and how to prepare:

1. Always have a trial at least six weeks before

This allows time in case you need to have another session. It also gives time to discuss beauty and skin care routine.

2. Pictures

Ask a friend to take pictures during your make up trial so you can get used to your wedding look.

3. Be true to you...

“Natural make-up is still a big trend but don’t shy away from who you are,” said Zoe.

“If you usually wear a lot of make-up your wedding day is not the day to become a natural beauty.

“That said, don’t shy away from considering new options.

“False eyelashes for example are a great way of adding dramatic effect to your eye look without adding tonnes of make-up and keeping it natural.”

4.Explain your wedding style and design to your make-up artist and take pictures of your dress and any bridal accessories you have with you.

“Your wedding make-up is the finishing touches. It needs to complement all aspects of your wedding, not least your wedding dress.

“If you had a champagne coloured gown, you’d want to steer away from silver coloured smoked eyes because gold and silver clash. Where as pinks and golds would complement the look.”

5. Skin preparation

“I’d recommend having professional facials at least six weeks before such as Crystal Clear Microdermabration. It’s a skin resurfacer which carries out a deep exfoliation. It’s non-surgical and also works well on combating fine lines and wrinkles.

“If you aren’t opting for salon treatments make sure you do a full beauty routine with a high end brand so you are cleansing, toning and moisturising twice a day.”

To discuss your make-up trial with Zoe Letitia call 01484 424700 or call into her salon in King Street.