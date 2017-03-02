Members of the public try to stop terrifying jewellery raid

This is the terrifying moment robbers came face to face with brave members of the public in a violent raid on a jewellers.

The robbers can be seen ramming a black Jaguar into Neimantas Jewellers in Brighouse before escaping with stock – but not before a woman tried to stop them.

A court heard how two female staff at Kingston Jewellers in Halifax had a “handgun” pointed at them during a lunchtime robbery last June and two days later the Jaguar car was driven into the front window of Neimantas Jewellers.

William Cochrane, 39, was jailed for a total of nine-and-a-half years after Bradford Crown Court heard how he had gone into the Halifax premises with gunman Scott Lister and grabbed thousands of pounds worth of jewellery.

(Photo: West Yorkshire Police)

Two days later Cochrane was behind the wheel of the Jaguar during the tea-time attack in Brighouse.

After he reversed the car into the front window of the shop his 37-year-old brother Richard, along with and Scott Lister, jumped out and snatched watches.

(Photo: West Yorkshire Police)

Richard Cochrane, who admitted involvement in the Neimantas robbery, was jailed for five years.

At the time of the robberies the Cochrane brothers were on bail for a burglary at Lidl in Sowerby Bridge.

(Photo: West Yorkshire Police)

They each received six-month prison sentences as part of their total jail terms for the burglary.

Last month Lister, 30, was jailed for six years and nine months after he admitted offences of robbery and possession of an imitation firearm.

William Cochrane was found guilty of the same offences following a trial, but his barrister said he still maintained his innocence.

All three men were arrested at a block of flats in West Parade, Halifax, and a judge heard that the Cochrane brothers had amassed nearly 85 previous convictions for more than 200 offences over 25 years.

They were also captured on CCTV raiding Kingston Jewellers in Halifax - watch below

Barrister Emma Downing, for both men, said neither had any previous convictions for robbery matters.

Jailing the pair Judge Colin Burn said they both knew that the robbery matters were extremely serious.

Judge Burn said the ram-raid style attack in Brighouse had involved the use of “overwhelming and intimidating force.”

“The owner of the shop was just coming through the shop from the back when he saw the front of his shop destroyed by this Jaguar car,” the judge told the men.

Det Insp Gary Stephenson praised members of the public who tried to stop the men in Brighouse.

“I would also once again like to commend the selflessness shown by the public-spirited people of Brighouse as they made efforts to apprehend the suspects even though they were believed to have been in possession of weapons.

“Their bravery and courageous actions prevented further loss and assisted in the gathering of vital evidence.”