Fire in Holmfirth garage spreads to car and house

A fire thought to have started in a tumble dryer caused damage to a garage, two cars and a house.

The fire at a house and garage in Victoria Springs, Holmfirth, prompted a warning from the fire service about the dangers of leaving tumble dryers unattended.

It is believed the house was empty when the fire broke out in the garage, where the tumble dryer was housed.

It was reported just before 3pm on Monday afternoon and tackled by fire crews from Meltham and Huddersfield.

The fire gutted the garage, then spread to the adjoining roof void above the kitchen and damaged two cars parked near the garage.

A fire service spokesman warned that tumble dryers should not be left running at night time, nor when the house is empty.

It is also important to ensure the filter is regularly cleaned.