Limping burglar caught on CCTV at Mount Tabor in Halifax

Could you help police to monitor custody cells?

Watch what Cannon Hall Farm has in store for East

The scene of the Edgerton attack as road is close

What it's like to land at Manchester Airport from

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This strange looking burglar – limping, wearing odd shoes and shorts – was caught on CCTV outside a house in West Yorkshire.

Home owner Kirsti Playdon was disgusted to find her home at Mount Tabor, Halifax, had been broken into on Monday at around 5.30pm.

Two thieves smashed through a door and took a Giant mountain bike, Dell laptop and jewellery.

Mrs Playdon is now offering a cash reward to anyone who can provide a name that leads to a conviction.

She said the limping man appeared to be wearing odd trainers – one white, one black.

“I now feel scared in my own home and I go to the window if I hear any noises in the night. I feel violated and like a victim.

“The man in the shorts, odd trainers and limp is very distinctive. Someone must know who he is.”

Police are investigating.