Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Students from across the world showcased their traditions and foods to their indigenous course mates.

Huddersfield University held its twice yearly International Food and Culture Festival.

Among the many nationalities celebrating were students from Vietnam, Nigeria, Japan, Norway, Cyprus, China, Thailand and India.

The event allows students from the UK and around the world to gain a better understanding of one another.

Bangladeshi eEconomics student Fahmida Nisa Karim said: “Before I came to the UK, I searched the university online and discovered the video about this event.

“Despite having offers to go to university in Manchester or Leeds I opted for Huddersfield after seeing the fun and opportunities to make friends while at university.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“This festival is full of positivity and makes studying in Huddersfield one of the best experiences you can imagine.”

Leah Norton, a British student reading music performance at the university, said: “I was fascinated by all the other performers and saw dancers and heard music I had never heard before.

“I found the event really interesting, the atmosphere was fantastic and so many people came.

“I got to see what a range of cultures we have here at the uni and how lucky I am to study alongside people from all over the world!”

Alan Tobi, the university’s International Student Experience Manager, said: “The festival has been a great chance for all of our students at Huddersfield of every nationality to learn and understand each other through their passion of food, music, fashion, language and culture.

“Where else would you see a mix of Vietnamese bamboo stick dancing, Zorba dancing, and a Indian art workshop alongside British Morris dancing?

“This is what makes this event so special and helps people to understand one another.”

Huddersfield University has 25,000 students and with over 120 different nationalities on its campus, the institution is continuing to grow on an international scale.

It already has offices in China, Nigeria, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Malaysia and India.