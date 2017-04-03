Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It may need improvements costing around £250,000 but community activists are delighted to be taking ownership of historic Marsden Mechanics Hall.

The Grade II listed building, which opened in 1861, now belongs to Marsden Community Trust after it was handed over by Kirklees Council.

Supporters gathered at the village venue on Friday afternoon for a sip of Prosecco and a slice of cake to mark the milestone.

Fiona Russell, co-chairman of Marsden Community Trust, said the handover was the culmination of a lot of hard work – and more graft was still needed.

Although the hall has been “well looked after” it still requires a new lift, changes to the layout to create small offices, window repairs, improved toilets and a new heating system.

The final bill could be as high as £250,000, according to Fiona, who said applications were being made to various organisations for funds.

Replacing the lift is expected to cost £50,000 and alterations to the library area a further £80,000.

She said villagers were very supportive of the project.

“I am optimistic,” she added. “I think people in the village can see it’s a project and they are excited about it.

“Marsden is a very resilient place and the people are self-reliant. I can’t imagine life without the Mechanics.”